Next hurdle for the champion Chiefs is the 1st Super Bowl 3-peat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs ended a nearly two-decade drought without a repeat champion in the NFL. Now they will go for an unprecedented three Super Bowl wins in a row. The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win the Super Bowl, following another three-point win over Philadelphia a year ago. Kansas City became the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003-04 to win back-to-back titles, ending the longest streak without a repeat champion in NFL history. No team has ever won three straight Super Bowls.

