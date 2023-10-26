Next generation ‘clasico’: Bellingham faces 1st game against a Barcelona brimming with young talents

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid hopes Jude Bellingham will be fully fit when he faces his first “clasico” match at Barcelona on Saturday. The England midfielder has scored 11 goals in 12 matches since joining Madrid this season. Bellingham appeared to be bothered by a leg problem in a 2-1 win at Braga in the Champions League this week. But coach Carlo Ancelotti said it was nothing serious. Madrid tops the Spanish league level on points with Girona, with Barcelona one point behind in third place going into the game between the fierce rivals. Barcelona also has several injury doubts, including Robert Lewandowski. But it has been helped by getting goals from several young players in recent games.

