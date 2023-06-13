Next Champions League season starts with 4-team preliminary round draw at UEFA

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The Champions League for next season formally got under way Tuesday. Four national league winners from Europe took part in the UEFA draw for the preliminary round. It was made one day after new champion Manchester City’s victory parade to fans at home in England. The draw paired Atlètic Club d’Escaldes of Andorra with Budućnost Podgorica of Montenegro, and San Marino’s Tre Penne with Icelandic champion Breidablik. Iceland will host a knockout bracket of single-leg games from June 27-30. The winner advance to the first qualifying round next month.

