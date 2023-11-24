Newton’s third career triple-double helps No. 5 UConn rout Manhattan 90-60

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newtown recorded his third career triple -Friday and No. 5 UConn beat Manhattan 90-60 to win its 23rd consecutive nonconference game. Newton finished with 15 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, receiving a huge ovation from the crowd when he pulled down his 10th board in the second half. Cam Spencer hit all four of his shots from 3-point range and finished with 18 points for the Huskies (6-0). Donovan Clingan had 17 points, Alex Karaban scored 12 and Hassan Diarra finished with 11.Seydou Traore scored 13 points to lead Manhattan (3-2). UConn shot 58.1% from the floor, including 65.5% in the first half led 49-32 at intermission.

