Newton’s third career triple-double helps No. 5 UConn rout Manhattan 90-60

By PAT EATON-ROBB The Associated Press
UConn guard Cam Spencer (12) drives to the basket against Manhattan guard Perry Cowan (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newtown recorded his third career triple -Friday and No. 5 UConn beat Manhattan 90-60 to win its 23rd consecutive nonconference game. Newton finished with 15 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, receiving a huge ovation from the crowd when he pulled down his 10th board in the second half. Cam Spencer hit all four of his shots from 3-point range  and finished with 18 points for the Huskies (6-0).  Donovan Clingan had 17 points, Alex Karaban scored 12 and Hassan Diarra finished with 11.Seydou Traore scored 13 points to lead Manhattan (3-2). UConn shot 58.1% from the floor, including 65.5% in the first half led 49-32 at intermission.

