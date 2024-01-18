Newton scores 16 points, Clingan returns from injury, No. 1 UConn beats No. 18 Creighton 62-48

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Top-ranked UConn welcomed back star center Donovan Clingan from injury and used a stifling defense to beat No. 18 Creighton 62-48. Tristen Newton scored 16 points for the Huskies, who were playing their first game ranked No. 1 since since 2009. Cam Spencer and Alex Karaban each had 13 points, with all of Karaban’s scoring coming in the second half. Clingan scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in 16 minutes. Steven Ashworth led Creighton with 14 points. Baylor Scheierman, who came into the game averaging 18 points a game, added 12 UConn dominated down low, outscoring Creighton 36-20 in the paint and outrebounding the Bluejays 48-32.

