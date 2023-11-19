Newton helps No. 5 UConn pull away from Indiana in 77-57 victory in Empire Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 23 points and No. 5 UConn pulled away in the second half for a 77-57 victory over Indiana in the Empire Classic in New York. Cam Spencer added 18 for the defending national champions, who led for the final 33:21 in their first meeting against Indiana since 2019. Alex Karaban scored 13 and Donavan Clingan grabbed nine rebounds as the Huskies shot 44.6% and outrebounded Indiana 44-22. Malik Reneau led the Hoosiers with 18 points. He helped Indiana stay within striking distance by scoring 15 in the first half but fouled out with seven minutes left.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.