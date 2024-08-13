Newly signed Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson in search of a different number after 2 days of camp

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
FILE - San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) celebrates during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran safety Gipson to a one-year contract Sunday, Aug. 11, reuniting him with the franchise despite a six-game suspension to start the regular season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran NFL safety Tashaun Gipson is already hunting for a new number. Gipson was handed No. 47 before his first training camp practice in Jacksonville this week. It was the only jersey available for his position group. It looked and felt awkward for the 13th-year pro who spent three previous seasons (2016-18) wearing No. 39 for the Jaguars. Rookie kicker Cam Little is currently wearing No. 39, but Gipson is holding out hope that Little might want a different number once the roster gets whittled down to 53. He says “I’m not used to this and don’t (anyone else) get used to this.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.