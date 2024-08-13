Newly signed Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson in search of a different number after 2 days of camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran NFL safety Tashaun Gipson is already hunting for a new number. Gipson was handed No. 47 before his first training camp practice in Jacksonville this week. It was the only jersey available for his position group. It looked and felt awkward for the 13th-year pro who spent three previous seasons (2016-18) wearing No. 39 for the Jaguars. Rookie kicker Cam Little is currently wearing No. 39, but Gipson is holding out hope that Little might want a different number once the roster gets whittled down to 53. He says “I’m not used to this and don’t (anyone else) get used to this.”

