Newly ranked UNLV hopes to take a step toward the playoffs when Syracuse visits

No. 25 UNLV just became ranked for the first time in program history. The Rebels could make more history if they play well enough to qualify for a College Football Playoff spot. That adds to the importance of beating Syracuse when they meet Friday night in Las Vegas. A loss doesn’t necessarily kills the Rebels’ chances. But they would have a lot of ground to make up. The Orange face a number of issues. This game begins a three-week stretch of road games and five in six. A victory could give Syracuse the boost it needs or signal trouble ahead.

