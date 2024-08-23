Newly named starting QB Bo Nix to skip Broncos’ preseason finale with Stidham, Wilson sharing snaps

By ARNIE STAPLETON The Associated Press
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix passes during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jack Dempsey]

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Rookie Bo Nix won the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback job but he’ll skip their preseason finale Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Sean Payton said Friday that Jarrett Stidham will start Sunday but Zach Wilson will get the bulk of the snaps. Payton has said there’s a possibility all three quarterbacks will make the 53-man roster that’s due Tuesday afternoon.

