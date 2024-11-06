Newly acquired Za’Darius Smith will report to Lions on Friday

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions didn’t acquire Za’Darius Smith to win just any game. They got him to win a Super Bowl. That’s why, in an unusual move, they welcomed their new defensive end to town by sending him home. Smith won’t report to the Lions until Friday and coach Dan Campbell isn’t sure if he will play on Sunday night against the Houston Texans.

