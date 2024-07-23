Newly acquired S Eddie Jackson finds plenty of familiar faces with the Baltimore Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have shown they can make productive additions late in the offseason. No wonder hopes are so high for Eddie Jackson after they signed the veteran safety in the past few days. Last year the Ravens added Jadeveon Clowney in August and Kyle Van Noy in late September, and those two combined for 18 1/2 sacks. In 2021, Baltimore signed Justin Houston around the start of training camp. He gave the Ravens 14 sacks over the next two seasons. Now the 30-year-old Jackson arrives after seven years with the Chicago Bears.

