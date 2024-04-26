Newgarden’s next challenge is to repair his reputation around IndyCar after disqualification

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
FILE - Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden, right, celebrates his victory with team owner Roger Penske after the IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Team Penske suffered a humiliating disqualification Wednesday, April 24, when reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden was stripped of his victory in the season-opening race for manipulating his push-to-pass system. Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin, who finished third in the opener on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, was also disqualified. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Carlson]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — It may take Josef ’Newgarden some time to regain the trust of his fellow IndyCar drivers, and he knows it. Two days after Newgarden’s season-opening win at St. Petersburg, Florida, was wiped off the board for manipulating the push-to-press, the popular driver featured on the “100 Days to Indy” show is grappling with the hit to his reputation. It’s also a contract year with a potential big payday awaiting. Other drivers weren’t buying Newgarden’s contention that he unknowingly broke the rules.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.