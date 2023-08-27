Newgarden looks to continue oval dominance in Bommarito 500 after rain moves qualifying to Sunday

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Josef Newgarden will be looking to make IndyCar history Sunday as he seeks his sixth consecutive win on an oval track at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500. Newgarden is looking to become the second driver to win six straight races on oval tracks and the first since A.J. Foyt won seven straight races on ovals in 1964. Newgarden’s run on ovals dates to last year’s race at WorldWide Technology Raceway just east of St. Louis where he has won three consecutive races and four overall dating back to 2017. Newgarden sits in third place in the IndyCar driver standings with 434 points, trailing Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon by four points and Alex Palou by 105 points.

