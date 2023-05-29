Newgarden earns record $3.6M for Indy win; Pedersen gets rookie of year honor

By The Associated Press
Josef Newgarden poses with the Borg-Warner Trophy during the traditional winners photo session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Indianapolis. Newgarden won the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josef Newgarden is cashing in on his first Indianapolis 500 win with a record winner’s check of $3.666 million. The total purse of $17,021,500 also set a record for the second straight year, topping last year’s mark by more than $1 million. Marcus Ericsson earned $1.043 million. Benjamin Pedersen of A.J. Foyt Enterprises was the race’s rookie of the year and earned $50,000 for the honor. Race organizers say Sunday’s race drew more than 330,000 fans to the historic 2.5-mile Brickyard.

