Newell scores 17, Georgia beats Grand Canyon 73-68 at Holiday Hoopsgiving

ATLANTA (AP) — Asa Newell scored 17 points, including a three-point play with 17 seconds left, to help Georgia beat Grand Canyon 73-68 at Holiday Hoopsgiving. Somto Cyril finished 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs. Georgia is off to its best start since winning 11 of 12 games to open the 2001-02 season. Collin Moore hit a 3-pointer, Ray Harrison added two free throws and then stole the ball from Blue Cain and fed Jakobe Coles for a layup that made it 66-63 with 1:32 remaining. Neither team scored again until Newell was fouled as he made a layup and hit the and-1 free throw in the closing seconds. Harrison led the Lopes with 16 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.