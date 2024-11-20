Newell, Demary lead Georgia to 93-45 win over Alabama A&M

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Asa Newell scored 17 points, Silas Demary Jr. had 15 and Georgia remained unbeaten with a 93-45 win over Alabama A&M on Tuesday night. Newell was 7 of 8 from the floor while Demary made 9 of 11 free throws. Georgia extended its home win streak versus nonconference opponents to 22. Tyrin Lawrence added 12 points plus six steals and Somto Cyril had 11 points and nine rebounds for Georgia, which shot 53%, made nine 3-pointers and went to the line for 41 free throws, making 28. Georgia was plus-25 on the boards. Dylan McLean scored 11 points to lead Alabama A&M.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.