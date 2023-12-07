Newcomers Johnson, Fulwiley lead No. 1 South Carolina to 104-38 rout of Morgan State

By The Associated Press
South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts (21) drives to the basket between Morgan State forward Joelle Johnson (4) and guard Sedayjha Payne (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tessa Johnson had a career-high 16 points and MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 14 to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a 104-38 rout of Morgan State. The two first-year players led the way as the Gamecocks moved to 8-0 and posted their fifth game with 100 or more points this season. South Carolina took control early and led 51-12 at halftime. The Gamecocks finished with six players scoring in double figures. Chloe Kitts had a career-best and game-leading 14 rebounds.

