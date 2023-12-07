Newcomers Johnson, Fulwiley lead No. 1 South Carolina to 104-38 rout of Morgan State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tessa Johnson had a career-high 16 points and MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 14 to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a 104-38 rout of Morgan State. The two first-year players led the way as the Gamecocks moved to 8-0 and posted their fifth game with 100 or more points this season. South Carolina took control early and led 51-12 at halftime. The Gamecocks finished with six players scoring in double figures. Chloe Kitts had a career-best and game-leading 14 rebounds.

