Newcomers Eli Holstein and Desmond Reid star as Pittsburgh opens with 55-24 win over Kent State

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Redshirt freshman Eli Holstein threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns and running back Desmond Reid scored twice as Pittsburgh and its new-look offense opened the season with a 55-24 win over Kent State. Holstein, a transfer from Alabama, completed 29 of 39 passes while efficiently operating first-year offensive coordinator Kade Bell’s uptempo system. Holstein hit Kenny Johnson, Konata Mumpfield and Raphael Williams for scores as the Panthers eventually pulled away from the Golden Flashes. Reid racked up 231 all-purpose yards for Pitt.

