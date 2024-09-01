Newcomers Cedric Teuchert, Marcel Hartel lead St. Louis City to 2-1 victory over Galaxy

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis City rode goals by newcomers Cedric Teuchert and Marcel Hartel to a 2-1 victory over the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Galaxy. Teuchert staked St. Louis City (5-10-12) to a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute when he scored his second goal in his third career start and appearance in the league. The Galaxy (15-6-7) pulled even in the first minute of the second half when Gabriel Pec took a pass from Miguel Berry and scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the box. It was the 11th goal of the season for Pec and the first assist for Berry. St. Louis City regained the lead in the 68th minute on Hartel’s first goal in his second start and appearance in the league.

