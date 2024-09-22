Newcomers Cedric Teuchert, Marcel Hartel lead St. Louis City to 2-1 victory over Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cedric Teuchert had a goal and Marcel Hartel scored on a penalty kick in the first 13 minutes and St. Louis City held on for a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Teuchert staked St. Louis City (6-11-13) to the lead in the 4th minute, using assists from defender Jannes Horn — the first of his career — and Hartel to score his fourth goal in his sixth appearance, all starts. Hartel’s PK netter came after he drew a foul on San Jose’s Antônio Josenildo Rodrigues de Oliveira. It was his second goal in his fifth career appearance, all starts. Jeremy Ebobisse pulled San Jose (5-22-3) within a goal in the 40th minute with his fifth netter of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.