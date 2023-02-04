Newcastle’s shutout run ends in 1-1 draw with West Ham

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newastle has conceded for the first time in the English Premier League since November. It was held by West Ham to 1-1. Lucas Paqueta’s strike took the shine off Eddie Howe’s 600th game as a manager and dented Newcastle’s rise. The Brazilian’s first-half equalizer came after Callum Wilson ended his 10-game drought with an early strike at St James’ Park. Newcastle had not conceded in the league since Nov. 6.
West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna, left and Newcastle United's Callum Wilson battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United, at St. James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Newcastle United's Callum Wilson scores his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United, at St. James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
West Ham United's Michail Antonio, right and Newcastle United's Sven Botman battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United, at St. James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
