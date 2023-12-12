Newcastle’s rise under Saudi ownership faces big test with Champions League future on the line

Newcastle is flush with Saudi cash but has chosen to tread a strategic and methodical path in its bid to reach the summit of European game under the richest owners in soccer. The club is encountering some teething problems by playing the slow game. Qualifying for the Champions League last season arguably came ahead of schedule for Newcastle and it is struggling to juggle the demands of playing in Europe’s top competition while also keeping up with their rivals in the Premier League. Newcastle has been hit by injuries and is running on empty amid a packed fixture schedule. It plays AC Milan on Wednesday facing the prospect of being eliminated in the group stage.

