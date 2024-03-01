Newcastle’s Howe stays positive despite getting Man City for latest FA Cup road trip

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says he wasn’t thrilled to hear that his team will face Manchester City in the FA Cup. He says he “almost swerved off the road” while driving when the quarterfinals draw was announced this week. It’s the fourth time this season that they teams will meet. City has won twice, Newcastle once. They play at Etihad Stadium on March 16. Howe addressed the draw in a press conference ahead of 10th-place Newcastle’s home Premier League match against Wolverhampton on Saturday. Howe says speculation on his job status “doesn’t affect me.”

