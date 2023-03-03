Newcastle’s Howe says focused on games, not Saudi questions

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says he hasn’t made inquiries about the Premier League team’s ownership status after new questions were raised about Saudi Arabian investment in the club. Howe says his focus is on weekend opponent Manchester City and that his recent communications with board members have been about on-field developments only. The manager responded a day after the Premier League was urged to review a legally binding promise made by the club’s owners in 2021 that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund was separate from the country’s government.

