Newcastle wins rearranged match in English League Cup to set up 4th-round meeting with Chelsea

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has set up a fourth-round match against Chelsea in the English League Cup by beating fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon 1-0. Fabian Schar’s coolly taken penalty in first-half stoppage time earned Newcastle a victory that was significantly more comfortable than the scoreline suggested. The game was played a week after the third-round fixture was scheduled to take place. It had to be rearranged and played at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park after flooding caused severe damage to the pitch at Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium. A crowd of 51,739 watched the rearranged game.

