Newcastle twice squanders lead to draw 2-2 at Wolves in Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton has twice come from behind to draw 2-2 at home against Newcastle in the Premier League. Callum Wilson scored a first-half double for Newcastle that included a contentious penalty to move to seven goals from just nine appearances in the league. It was not enough against a determined Wolves team which seemed to take inspiration from a sense of injustice in a feisty second half. Mario Lemina and Hwang Hee-chan scored equalizers for Wolves. Newcastle has failed to win its last two Premier League games that have come after midweek Champions League matches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.