Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth to leave amid links to Man United

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
FILE - Dan Ashworth attends a press conference on May 20, 2019. Dan Ashworth has worked in the shadows in English soccer for more than a decade, instilling a so-called “DNA” into its improving national teams and then shaping the growth and philosophy of Premier League clubs Brighton and Newcastle. Now Ashworth could be handed maybe his biggest task yet: Overseeing the reboot of fallen giant Manchester United. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Fuller]

Dan Ashworth has been a key figure working in the shadows in English soccer for more than a decade. That started with instilling a so-called “DNA” into its national teams and continued by shaping the growth and philosophy of Premier League teams Brighton and Newcastle. Now Ashworth could be handed the task of overseeing the reboot of fallen giant Manchester United. He has been placed on leave by Newcastle amid interest from Man United about taking up the role of sporting director amid an overhaul of the club’s soccer operations under British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

