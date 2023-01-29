Newcastle signs Anthony Gordon from Everton for $49.5M

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle signed Anthony Gordon from Everton reportedly for an initial 40 million pounds ($49.5 million) after the 21-year-old winger submitted a formal transfer request. Newcastle says Gordon has signed a long-term deal as the team bolsters its squad for its tilt at qualifying for the Champions League. It is currently in third place in the Premier League. Gordon joined Everton’s academy at the age of 11 and made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in a Europa League match in December 2017.

