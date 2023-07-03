Newcastle signs AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali as it prepares for Champions League return

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Newcastle has completed the signing of midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan. The club says the Italy international had joined for an undisclosed fee and signed a contract until 2028. The fee is reportedly up to $76.3 million. Saudi-backed Newcastle is preparing for life back in the Champions League after qualifying for European club soccer’s elite competition for first time since 2003 last season. Tonali was part of Milan’s Italian league title-winning team of 2022. The former Brescia player has made 14 appearances for his country. Tonali is Newcastle’s first major signing this off-season as manager Eddie Howe aims to build a squad capable of competing in the Premier League and Europe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.