Newcastle salvage last-gasp draw with Bournemouth in EPL

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Substitute Matt Ritchie has come to Newcastle’s rescue as they fought back twice to draw with Bournemouth 2-2 in an incident-packed English Premier League game at St James’ Park. Ritchie had been on the pitch for only seconds when he scored in stoppage time. That cancelled out Antoine Semenyo’s stunning strike just as it looked like the visitors would emerge with all three points. Dominic Solanke’s 16th goal of the season gave Bournemouth the lead. Anthony Gordon leveled with a disputed penalty in front of a crowd of 52,224 which included sporting director Dan Ashworth, whose pursuit by Manchester United thrust him into the headlines this week.

