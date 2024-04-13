Newcastle routs Tottenham at home again as Isak scores twice in 4-0 win in Premier League

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle handed Tottenham another drubbing at St. James’ Park as Alexander Isak’s double helped secure a 4-0 win for Eddie Howe’s team in the Premier League. Isak and Anthony Gordon both scored within 95 seconds of each other in the first half as Newcastle followed up last season’s 6-1 home win over Spurs with another dominant performance to damage Tottenham’s hopes of a top-four finish. Isak capped a stellar performance with a second goal in the 51st minute to take his tally to 17 in the league and 21 overall this season. Gordon added his second assist of the game with a corner that was headed home by Fabian Schar for the fourth goal in the 87th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.