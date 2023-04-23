Newcastle routs Tottenham 6-1, boosts Champions League hopes

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle stunned Tottenham in a 6-1 rout in the Premier League. The clash between two teams hoping to secure Champions League qualification next season saw Newcastle race to a 5-0 lead inside 21 minutes at St James’ Park. Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak both scored twice in an explosive opening. Joelinton added another. Harry Kane pulled one back for Spurs but Callum Wilson struck again for Newcastle. The win moved Newcastle up to third place on goal difference and 6 points ahead of Tottenham, having played a game less. Tottenham has only won once in four games since former manager Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent last month.

