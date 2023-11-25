Newcastle routs Chelsea 4-1 as Reece James is sent off

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Chelsea has come crashing down to earth after being routed 4-1 by Newcastle in the Premier League. Influential Chelsea defender Reece James was also sent off in the match at St. James’ Park as Mauricio Pochettino suffered his heaviest loss as manager of the London club. Goals from Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon secured the win for Newcastle. Raheem Sterling scored for Chelsea in reply. Chelsea has conceded four goals in consecutive games after drawing 4-4 with Manchester City before the international break.

