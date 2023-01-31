Newcastle reaches 1st cup final under Saudi ownership

Newcastle is a club reborn after its Saudi-backed takeover and is headed to a first cup final this century in a season that could also end in Champions League qualification. Newcastle beat Southampton 2-1 despite a late red card for star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory in the English League Cup semifinals. Newcastle is likely to be facing Manchester United in the Feb. 26 final. Man United leads 3-0 from last week’s first leg at Nottingham Forest. Sean Longstaff scored both of Newcastle’s goals. It will be Newcastle’s first League Cup final since 1976 and a first trip to Wembley since the FA Cup final against Man United in 1999.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.