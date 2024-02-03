Newcastle rallies from 2-goal deficit to earn 4-4 draw against Luton in Premier League

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has come back from two goals down in the second half to secure a wild 4-4 draw against relegation-threatened Luton in an end-to-end Premier League game. Harvey Barnes marked his return from a long injury layoff by netting the equalizer. Newcastle led twice in the first half thanks to a brace by Sean Longstaff but then needed goals from Kieran Trippier and Barnes to rescue a point after the visitors had taken control early in the second half. The score had been 2-2 at the break with Luton twice canceling out Longstaff’s goals thanks to replies from Gabriel Osho and Ross Barkley. Carlton Morris then put Luton ahead from the penalty spot and Elijah Adebayo doubled the lead just three minutes later.

