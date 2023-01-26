Newcastle player Joelinton gets driving ban, fine for DUI

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle midfielder Joelinton has been banned from driving and fined $36,000 after admitting to driving under the influence of alcohol. The 26-year-old Brazilian failed a breath test after police stopped his Mercedes in the early hours of Jan. 12 in Newcastle. A district judge banned him from driving for one year but it can be reduced to nine months if the player completes a rehabilitation course. The judge calculated the fine based on documents showing Joelinton’s weekly salary of $53,300. The player must also pay a surcharge of $2,500.

