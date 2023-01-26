Newcastle player Joelinton gets driving ban, fine for DUI

By The Associated Press
Newcastle United footballer Joelinton arrives at Newcastle Upon Tyne Magistrates' Court, where he is charged with drink driving, in Newcastle, England, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The 26-year-old Brazilian was arrested after Northumbria Police pulled over a vehicle in Newcastle early on Jan. 12. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Owen Humphreys]

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle midfielder Joelinton has been banned from driving and fined $36,000 after admitting to driving under the influence of alcohol. The 26-year-old Brazilian failed a breath test after police stopped his Mercedes in the early hours of Jan. 12 in Newcastle. A district judge banned him from driving for one year but it can be reduced to nine months if the player completes a rehabilitation course. The judge calculated the fine based on documents showing Joelinton’s weekly salary of $53,300. The player must also pay a surcharge of $2,500.

