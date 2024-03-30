Newcastle overcomes 2-goal deficit to beat West Ham 4-3 with late brace from Harvey Barnes

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Substitute Harvey Barnes’ stunning 90th-minute strike has fired Newcastle to a remarkable Premier League victory over West Ham as the Magpies fought back from a two-goal deficit to win 4-3. Newcastle had led through Alexander Isak’s sixth-minute penalty but trailed 3-1 at St. James’ Park with just 13 minutes remaining after goals from Michail Anthony, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen. However, a second Isak penalty halved the deficit before Barnes leveled at 3-3 with seven minutes remaining to set up a grandstand finish during which he secured the late winner before teammate Anthony Gordon was sent off for a second yellow card offence.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.