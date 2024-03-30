Newcastle overcomes 2-goal deficit to beat West Ham 4-3 with late brace from Harvey Barnes

By The Associated Press
Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday March 30, 2024. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Richard Sellers]

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Substitute Harvey Barnes’ stunning 90th-minute strike has fired Newcastle to a remarkable Premier League victory over West Ham as the Magpies fought back from a two-goal deficit to win 4-3. Newcastle had led through Alexander Isak’s sixth-minute penalty but trailed 3-1 at St. James’ Park with just 13 minutes remaining after goals from Michail Anthony, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen. However, a second Isak penalty halved the deficit before Barnes leveled at 3-3 with seven minutes remaining to set up a grandstand finish during which he secured the late winner before teammate Anthony Gordon was sent off for a second yellow card offence.

