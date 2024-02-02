Newcastle optimistic on forward Alexander Isak’s status after groin injury

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle expects to have its leading scorer Alexander Isak back from a groin injury soon and possibly as early as Saturday’s Premier League game against Luton. The Sweden forward left before halftime of a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in midweek but assistant manager Jason Tindall says Isak “has a chance” of playing when Luton visits St. James’ Park. Isak has scored 10 league goals and 14 in total this season so his availability would be a boost especially if veteran striker Callum Wilson isn’t back from his calf injury.

