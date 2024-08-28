Newcastle nets inside 19 seconds and wins shootout in League Cup as Tonali returns from gambling ban

Newcastle scored a goal inside 19 seconds and then won a penalty shootout against Nottingham Forest to advance in the English League Cup in a match featuring a comeback by Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali after a 10-month gambling ban. Tonali was involved in the buildup to Newcastle’s extremely early goal scored by Joe Willock at the City Ground. Tonali played 62 minutes before being substituted, by which time Forest had equalized through Jota Silva. The game finished 1-1 in regulation time and Newcastle won the shootout 4-3. West Ham beat Bournemouth 1-0 in another all-Premier League game. Ipswich was eliminated by fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon after a shootout.

