Newcastle midfielder Joelinton signs long-term contract extension

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle midfielder Joelinton has signed a long-term contract extension with the club. The Brazilian arrived from Hoffenheim in 2019 and has made 179 appearances for Newcastle, scoring 25 goals. The club did not give further details of the deal in a statement on Thursday. Newcastle is eighth in the Premier League. Joelinton says coming to Newcastle “was the best decision of my career.” He has not featured for the Magpies since January because of injury and has subsequently undergone thigh surgery.

