Newcastle marks return to Europe’s elite with 0-0 draw at dominant Milan in Champions League opener

MILAN (AP) — Newcastle has marked its return to Europe’s elite with a 0-0 draw at AC Milan in the Champions League, despite being completely dominated at San Siro. A combination of good saves by visiting goalkeeper Nick Pope and wayward finishing by Milan saw Newcastle pick up a point in it first Champions League match in 20 years. Milan should have put the match to bed in the first half and the seven-time champion will perhaps rue its missed opportunities. Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are also in Group F.

