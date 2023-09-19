Newcastle marks return to Europe’s elite with 0-0 draw at dominant Milan in Champions League opener

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
AC Milan's Olivier Giroud, left, goes for the header with Newcastle's Sven Botman during the Champions League group F soccer match between AC Milan and Newcastle at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

MILAN (AP) — Newcastle has marked its return to Europe’s elite with a 0-0 draw at AC Milan in the Champions League, despite being completely dominated at San Siro. A combination of good saves by visiting goalkeeper Nick Pope and wayward finishing by Milan saw Newcastle pick up a point in it first Champions League match in 20 years. Milan should have put the match to bed in the first half and the seven-time champion will perhaps rue its missed opportunities. Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are also in Group F.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.