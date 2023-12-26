Newcastle loses again as Wood scores hat trick against former team. Back-to-back wins for Luton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chris Wood has returned to haunt Newcastle and hand Nuno Espírito Santo his first win as Nottingham Forest manager. Wood joined Newcastle in January 2022 and was sold to Forest 18 months later. He struck a hat trick in his team’s 3-1 win in the Premier League at St. James’ Park on Tuesday. Wood was one of Newcastle’s first signings after the club was bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in 2021. Newcastle has now lost five of its last seven games in all competitions. Back-to-back wins for Luton have boosted the club’s chances of survival. But Rob Edwards’ team had Sheffield United to thank for the 3-2 win after the bottom-place team scored two own-goals. Bournemouth beat Fulham 3-0.

