Newcastle hires Mitchell as sporting director to replace Ashworth

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has announced the appointment of Paul Mitchell as its sporting director. He replaces Dan Ashworth, who has moved to Manchester United. Mitchell has had previous roles in scouting and club development at Southampton, Tottenham, Leipzig and Monaco. Ashworth’s departure to United was finally confirmed on Monday after months of negotiations. Mitchell says of Saudi-controlled Newcastle: “I’ve seen the recent growth and ambition of the club. This, plus the amazing fanbase, made the decision to join an easy one.”

