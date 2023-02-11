Newcastle held 1-1 by Bournemouth, continues stuttering form

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Miguel Almiron’s 10th goal of the season and a late goalline clearance by Kieran Trippier ensured Newcastle manager Eddie Howe claimed a point on his Bournemouth return in a 1-1 draw in the English Premier League. Marcos Senesi put the struggling Cherries ahead in the 30th minute. Even though Almiron equalized in first-half stoppage time, Newcastle could not arrest its stuttering form and slumped to a fifth draw from its last six league games. It may have been worse had Trippier not cleared off the line from Dominic Solanke’s goalbound flick in second-half stoppage time.

