Newcastle handed reality check as Borussia Dortmund ignites Champions League campaign with 1-0 win

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has ignited its Champions League campaign by winning 1-0 at Newcastle to hand the Saudi-owned English team a first loss on its return to the competition after 20 years away. Felix Nmecha turned in Nico Schlotterbeck’s cross in the 45th minute for what, surprisingly, was the only goal in an end-to-end encounter at St. James’ Park. Newcastle came into the match on the back of four points from two group games but the top scorers in this season’s Premier League couldn’t find that clinical edge. Newcastle hit the goal frame twice. Dortmund survived for its first win in Group F and joined Newcastle on four points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.