Newcastle faces ‘big test’ of resilience following Champions League exit, Howe says

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Eddie Howe says Newcastle was “miles ahead of schedule” in reaching the Champions League but the manager has expressed confidence of another top-four finish if they can get their season back on track. Newcastle limps into Saturday’s match against Fulham looking to end a two-game skid in the Premier League. It comes three days after being dumped out of the Champions League in a 2-1 loss to AC Milan at St. James’ Park. Howe says “it’s going to be a big test of our ability to respond.” The injury-plagued team is in seventh place approaching the halfway mark of the season. The Magpies finished fourth last season.

