Newcastle ends Man United’s defense of League Cup after 3-0 win

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s defense of the League Cup ended with a 3-0 loss against Newcastle at Old Trafford that heaped more pressure on manager Erik ten Hag. An eighth defeat of the season in all competitions was the latest blow for English soccer’s most storied club. United lost 3-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday and Newcastle repeated that scoreline to raise further questions over Ten Hag’s ability to return the club to its former glories. First-half goals from substitute Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall put the Saudi-backed visitors in control by the break and Joe Willock completed the scoring. United won the cup in February by beating Newcastle as Ten Hag ended its six-year wait for silverware.

