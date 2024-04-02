Newcastle draws 1-1 with Everton after late Calvert-Lewin penalty

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle’s push for European soccer next season was dented by Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late penalty as Everton fought back to earn a 1-1 draw in the Premier League. Alexander Isak had fired Newcastle ahead in the 15th minute at St James’ Park. The home team went on to dominate for long periods but two VAR calls in the second half proved decisive as Everton salvaged a valuable point in its fight to avoid relegation. First VAR ruled out a goal for Dan Burn to put Newcastle 2-0 up. Then it spotted substitute Paul Dummett’s foul on Ashley Young in the box. Referee Tony Harrington pointed to the spot after reviewing footage on the sideline monitor and Calvert-Lewin converted.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.