Newcastle defies long injury list to earn dominant win over Man United. Arsenal leads by 4 in EPL

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates victory after the final whistle in the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Owen Humphreys]

Newcastle has beaten Manchester United 1-0 in a dominant win at St. James’ Park that was testament to the unwavering spirit in a squad being stretched to the limit. The Saudi-owned club is challenging for trophies on all fronts. Newcastle’s injury list is into double figures while the team was hurting from a cruel VAR call that denied it a victory at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe sent out the same starting team for a third match running and Anthony Gordon scored the winner in the 55th. Arsenal moved four points clear with a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton. Burnley is off the bottom after beating Sheffield United 5-0.

