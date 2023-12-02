Newcastle defies long injury list to earn dominant win over Man United. Arsenal leads by 4 in EPL

Newcastle has beaten Manchester United 1-0 in a dominant win at St. James’ Park that was testament to the unwavering spirit in a squad being stretched to the limit. The Saudi-owned club is challenging for trophies on all fronts. Newcastle’s injury list is into double figures while the team was hurting from a cruel VAR call that denied it a victory at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe sent out the same starting team for a third match running and Anthony Gordon scored the winner in the 55th. Arsenal moved four points clear with a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton. Burnley is off the bottom after beating Sheffield United 5-0.

