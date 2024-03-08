Newcastle defender Trippier out 2 games with injury. Opportunity for Livramento

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says right back Kieran Trippier will miss at least two games because of a calf injury. Trippier was substituted early in the second half of Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Wolverhampton last weekend. Newcastle plays at Chelsea on Monday in the Premier League and at Manchester City next Saturday in the FA Cup quarterfinals. The injury will likely prevent Trippier from playing in England’s two friendlies during the international break. Tino Livramento had replaced Trippier against Wolves and is expected to fill in again.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.